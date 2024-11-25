Arsenal and Arteta reach a double milestone in the win over Forest

Ahead of the clash against Forest, it was known by most of us that Arteta would be hitting a major landmark for the Gunners, the game was indeed his 250th game as Arsenal manager in a tenure that has spanned nearly five years now.

He would’ve been happy for the win not just to mark the special occasion but also to get us back to winning ways as well. We did just that in what was our best attacking performance of the season so far (in my opinion) and included our first clean sheet in 8 games.

This meant that we not only marked this landmark with a win but we also reached another impressive milestone. The win meant that the Gunners have now reached a total of 2,000 wins in English top flight football history. This is only bettered by Liverpool who have won a total 2,068 games.

This is a very impressive milestone that shows not just the longevity of our great club but also it’s thirst for glory, both past and present. This win would’ve been fitting coming at this moment in time where Arsenal have found themselves in a little bit of a sticky situation. One win in the five previous League games saw us fall out of touching distance with Liverpool at the top of the pile. This win will hopefully be a foundation for us to build on and hopefully go on a run not too dissimilar to the one that brought us to the brink of the title last season.

One little added extra was the fact that Ethan Nwaneri became the second youngest player to ever score for Arsenal after Cesc Fabregas …

Our next game in the League will be away to West Ham, hopefully the Gunners can make it win number 2,001 as we go in search of our first title in over 20 years.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

