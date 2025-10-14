Arsenal and Arteta reach agreement on the future of one player

Gabriel Jesus is set to be sold by Arsenal whenever an offer arrives for his signature, as reported by ESPN Brasil. The Brazilian striker is currently recovering from an injury sustained at the beginning of the year, and he is expected to return to full fitness in the near future. Despite this, the Gunners have strengthened their attacking options in his absence, indicating that they are not willing to wait for him to regain match fitness before making strategic decisions about the squad.

Jesus remains a highly talented player, and there is no doubt that he could enhance the quality of any team he plays for. Nevertheless, it appears that he does not have a long-term role at Arsenal, and the club has now made him available for transfer. The management has approved this decision, with the manager agreeing that the team currently possesses superior options in attack.

Limited Impact and Underwhelming Performances

Since joining Arsenal, Jesus has struggled to justify his status as one of the club’s higher earners. Beyond his injury concerns, his performances have been underwhelming, failing to consistently influence games at the level expected of him. Consequently, the club is keen to facilitate his departure at the earliest opportunity. The player’s absence is unlikely to leave a significant gap in the squad, as he is not considered part of the manager’s immediate plans. Upon his return, Jesus is expected to face competition that may limit his involvement and restrict his opportunities to secure a regular place in the team.

Prospects and Potential Destinations

At present, the interest in Jesus is reportedly coming primarily from Brazilian clubs, though it remains uncertain whether he is prepared to return home at this stage in his career. Arsenal’s decision to sell him is driven not only by his recent injury and form but also by the strategic direction of the squad, which now boasts multiple attacking talents capable of fulfilling the roles he might have occupied. Despite the challenges he has faced at the club, Jesus’s technical abilities and experience at the highest level make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to strengthen their forward line.

Arsenal’s willingness to entertain offers indicates a clear intention to move forward without him, prioritising squad balance and future planning over accommodating a player whose role has become limited.

