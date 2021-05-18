Arsenal and Arteta really need a perfect window this summer

Upcoming transfer window is a big one for Arsenal and the board!
If ever Arsenal are going to show that they value the fans and are loyal, and if they are going to be judged the most they have ever been judged, then it will be during this upcoming transfer window!
Will they learn from their mistake of letting Emiliano Martinez go and suffering in the department he left, or will they think twice before signing any agreements?
I think it is safe to say that in recent transfer windows, Arsenal have not been the best at deals. Despite getting in some class players such as Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez, and back in the day Mesut Ozil, to name a few, most of the windows since then have been panic buying which really have got us nowhere.
So, will they finally give other players, the more experienced ones, the benefit of the doubt, or will they continue to get rid of the talent and experience and keep the deadbeats on because they are young or promising or have potential?
I for one hope they get it 100% right in this upcoming transfer window with both incomings and outgoings, because fans alike have had enough!
Whatever happens, this window must be the most; A. productive, and; B. benefitting for all parties involved and; C. The best we have had in a long time.
We saw a glimpse of this from the January window where Arteta got rid of some players, whether it was on loan or permanent but this time things need to be more clearer and more serious because we are going into a fresh new season, and I don’t think Arteta has any room to make any more mistakes in his decisions.
If players leave, whether it be on loan or permanently, replacements, and I mean the correct, clever and experienced replacements, need to come in. Players like Aouar, Buendia and Grealish to name a few, would be key to our team and would add to the team for the better.
And players like Maitland-Niles, Nketiah, Nelson, Willian, Chambers, and even Leno should be going out the opposite way.
If the board have any ounce of respect or care for the fans, (we know they don’t, but we can always have faith they will turn a corner) and if the ESL saga has taught them anything about who really runs this club, then they will find the funds we need to give us the players we want, to really be able to mount a title and cup winning team for seasons to come, starting with next season!
Shenel Osman
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
The key areas are CF and CM imo. GK and fullbacks are next but if we get the midfield and forward right, I think the rest will improve dramatically
We need a quality window, but fans also need to be realistic. Saying we should be signing the likes of Grealish, is ridiculous! This isn’t Fifa!
I am so looking forward to see the state of play once the window shuts, as I said back in 2018 once AW and IG left, it would take at least 3 years to really undo the mess they left behind in regards to the squad.
We had an absolutely stunning January window dumping so many big names in just one window. Hopefully we can continue the good work.
There is a rumour of 120 million pounds to be invested if there is any truth to this then all I want is grealish, bissouma, Aaron, auora and dembele from Barca in,. Out Luiz, ceballos, oddegard, Niles, William, torriera, kola, and Nelson bring back Willie, guendouzi, saliba , promote azeez, balogun,
Sell nketiah too
Just a few points. Aouar’s agent rejected Arsenal transfer claims last season and implied his client would prefer Real Madrid. He has had a poor season so another underperforming player onto the wage bill? I take issue with your “deadbeats” statement, most of our deadbeats are our older more experienced players not our younger players. Nelson, Maitland Niles and Willock had they been given the chance, would have performed better than Willian, Pepe, Xhaka, El Neny, Ceballos, Mari, etc, I think you get the drift. Arteta has had a “stinking” season and his decision making has been prejudiced by his likes/ dislikes. Loves Xhaka, not sure about Martinelli. The Kronkes could give him £500 million and we will still be 9th or 10th next season!
Does anybody trust that Edu and Arteta will sign the right players, or will Edu and Arteta be crossing their fingers that the kids will save us next season? We will see, but a lot of damage can be done by poor signings. I have no trust in any of the present regime at all. If we can sign Bissouma and Buendia though, I will develop more faith.
Sean sign right players, wrong manager that’s my worry.
It’ll depend on our sales, so Vinai, Garlick and Edu have to start offering some of our players to other clubs now. Failing to sign new CF, GK and LB will be a disaster
Does It matter who we sign ,when the person in charge cannot get the best out of them ,every player he signed last season had been playing at a higher lvl the previous season they come to Arsenal and they are bang average ,I can’t think of one player this season who as improved under Arteta,it would be throwing money down the drain giving it to these 2 clowns .
Why not spend some transfer money on paying him off and getting in a proper manager in the long run the club will be saving money .
On paper this should be an enormous window but Im not sure whether either Arteta and/or Edu are capable of handling it.
Theoretically Arsenal should be looking to sell the likes of Torreira,Guendouzi,Bellerin,Willock and Neketiah.Unless AMN can be persuaded to revert to right back then you can add him to the list and then there are also the futures of Lacazette,Xhaka and Leno to consider.Both Willan and Kolasinac will be given free transfers…Nelson a loan deal and both Odergaard and Cebellos will return to Madrid….On the plus side this should save £millions in wages and bring in approximately £100m…if not more.
As Arsenal aren’t going to be playing the extra Euro games then they shouldn’t require such a large squad.That said they will still require the addition of at least two capable central midfielders.Both Berge and Bissouma would be ideal. If AMN refuses to convert to right back then we will need a new one…and similarly might require a replacement for Leno and Lacazette.Otherwise Azeez and Bologun should find themselves in and around the match day squad as should a recalled Saliba.
Once again,therefore,its a matter of planning ahead and continuing to remove players from the squad who are no longer required…Importantly this requires the “sale” of these players…even if it means selling them for amounts of money that on the face of it are less than their worth….As Mustafi,Miki and Sokritis proved there’s no point in giving a player an extended loan in the hope of selling him for more money… if that never materialises.