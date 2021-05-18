Arsenal and Arteta really need a perfect window this summer

Upcoming transfer window is a big one for Arsenal and the board!

If ever Arsenal are going to show that they value the fans and are loyal, and if they are going to be judged the most they have ever been judged, then it will be during this upcoming transfer window!

Will they learn from their mistake of letting Emiliano Martinez go and suffering in the department he left, or will they think twice before signing any agreements?

I think it is safe to say that in recent transfer windows, Arsenal have not been the best at deals. Despite getting in some class players such as Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez, and back in the day Mesut Ozil, to name a few, most of the windows since then have been panic buying which really have got us nowhere.

So, will they finally give other players, the more experienced ones, the benefit of the doubt, or will they continue to get rid of the talent and experience and keep the deadbeats on because they are young or promising or have potential?

I for one hope they get it 100% right in this upcoming transfer window with both incomings and outgoings, because fans alike have had enough!

Whatever happens, this window must be the most; A. productive, and; B. benefitting for all parties involved and; C. The best we have had in a long time.

We saw a glimpse of this from the January window where Arteta got rid of some players, whether it was on loan or permanent but this time things need to be more clearer and more serious because we are going into a fresh new season, and I don’t think Arteta has any room to make any more mistakes in his decisions.

If players leave, whether it be on loan or permanently, replacements, and I mean the correct, clever and experienced replacements, need to come in. Players like Aouar, Buendia and Grealish to name a few, would be key to our team and would add to the team for the better.

And players like Maitland-Niles, Nketiah, Nelson, Willian, Chambers, and even Leno should be going out the opposite way.

If the board have any ounce of respect or care for the fans, (we know they don’t, but we can always have faith they will turn a corner) and if the ESL saga has taught them anything about who really runs this club, then they will find the funds we need to give us the players we want, to really be able to mount a title and cup winning team for seasons to come, starting with next season!

Shenel Osman