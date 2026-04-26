Arsenal and Atletico Madrid set to battle it out for Bundesliga star

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League, but the two clubs could also battle away from the pitch for the signature of Julian Brandt this summer. Both sides are reportedly interested in the German attacker as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Brandt is said to be preparing to leave Borussia Dortmund, where he has been an important player for several seasons. Reports suggest the Bundesliga club have been unable to reach an agreement with him over an extension beyond the current campaign.

Arsenal and Atletico Enter Transfer Race

The attacker is now believed to be seeking a club willing to meet his expectations, and Arsenal are reportedly considering an approach. The Gunners have been linked with Brandt previously and continue to admire his qualities.

Still under 30, Brandt is viewed as a player capable of offering several more seasons at a high level. His creativity, technical quality and experience could make him an appealing addition for a squad aiming to compete for major honours.

According to Mirror Football, Atletico Madrid is also showing interest in his signature. The Spanish side has been active in strengthening its squad and is expected to compete strongly for the best free agents available.

That could create direct competition with Arsenal, particularly if both clubs decide to move decisively once the season concludes. Free transfers often attract significant attention because they allow clubs to secure quality without paying a transfer fee.

Premier League or La Liga Decision Ahead

For Arsenal, Brandt would offer added depth and versatility across attacking midfield and wide positions. His European experience could also prove valuable for a side seeking continued progress domestically and in continental competition.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, could present an equally attractive proposition, offering regular Champions League football and the opportunity to compete in La Liga under an established structure.

The final decision may depend heavily on the player’s own preference. If Brandt wishes to test himself in the Premier League, Arsenal could hold a clear advantage in the race for his signature.

However, if he favours a move to Spain, Atletico would become strong contenders. Much may also depend on the financial packages and sporting plans presented by both clubs.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Brandt’s future looks set to become one of the more closely watched situations. Arsenal and Atletico may first meet in Europe, but they could soon be competing again in the market.