Arsenal and Barcelona linked with superstar swap deal

Arsenal and Barcelona are claimed to be considering a swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho.

Neither player was a part of their respective clubs playing squads this weekend, as both started their league campaigns, although one team managed without their forward than the other.

The Catalan club kickstarted their season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, and clearly were not missing the Brazilian forward, who returned to full training two weeks ago.

The Mirror claims that we had been monitoring his recovery from the injury that ended his season back in April, and we are now convinced that he has suitably recovered in time, and we could well make a move for his signature.

The report claims that the potential swap deal emerged over the weekend, with the Spanish giants keen to reduce their wage budget with Coutinho’s exit, and cites Spanish sources to claim that Barca have asked for Auba to be included in such a deal.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with bringing in an extra forward this summer, with the belief that they can fill in as a number 10 after Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid left us with Emile Smith Rowe as the only out-and-out attacking midfielder in the squad.

Would an Auba-Coutinho swap deal be a good move by Arsenal?

