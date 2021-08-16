Arsenal and Barcelona linked with superstar swap deal

Arsenal and Barcelona are claimed to be considering a swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho.
Neither player was a part of their respective clubs playing squads this weekend, as both started their league campaigns, although one team managed without their forward than the other.
The Catalan club kickstarted their season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, and clearly were not missing the Brazilian forward, who returned to full training two weeks ago.
The Mirror claims that we had been monitoring his recovery from the injury that ended his season back in April, and we are now convinced that he has suitably recovered in time, and we could well make a move for his signature.
The report claims that the potential swap deal emerged over the weekend, with the Spanish giants keen to reduce their wage budget with Coutinho’s exit, and cites Spanish sources to claim that Barca have asked for Auba to be included in such a deal.
Arsenal have been strongly linked with bringing in an extra forward this summer, with the belief that they can fill in as a number 10 after Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid left us with Emile Smith Rowe as the only out-and-out attacking midfielder in the squad.
Would an Auba-Coutinho swap deal be a good move by Arsenal?
Patrick
Sky are reporting it also .
Barcelona couldn’t afford to keep Messi but are now willing to ship out Coutinho for Auba – swapping a 200 plus per week for 300 plus per week. It doesn’t make sense unless Auba agrees to lower his wages or Arsenal agree to pay a big portion of the difference. Laca, in my view, would be the better fit financially. This probably explains why both players were “sick” last Friday.
Coutinho could possibly do a decent job for us for a year but can he do the somersault goal celebration?
😄
It is more like, take my garbage and give me yours.
But one garbage is better than the other.
I will gamble on coutinho only if he will accept a pay cut.
Everything is pointing to the fact that Seems Auba has lost faith in Arteta ability to push the team forward, cause why wait this late to Wana move, that’s if the story is real
Disagree, everything is pointing to Auba returning to his native state, a whiney individual. He pouted at Borussia Dortmund until he came to us. He was repeatedly
late to meetings even pregame. He is not a good captain or pro.
As I’ve stated on multiple occasions, since the smarmy unveiling of this “story” by Arteta during the pre-game last Friday, it’s always been clear to me that this was a boldface lie,, meant to intentionally deceive the fanbase…now all clubs, at times, have been known to stretch the truth to save face or to simply avoid the immediate on-camera ramifications of such a revelation, but remember we’re supposed to be different from the rest…for years, we were constantly being inundated with the somewhat highfalutin notion that we were a “big” club with a “small” club’s heart, which seemed to suggest that we were intrinsically motivated to hold ourselves to higher standards than our footballing counterparts
of course, all of this changed significantly once we moved from the Highbury and Wenger joined force with our miserly overlord…such a seemingly honourable philosophical pursuit is a much easier sell when results are plentiful and everyone, on the surface, holds the same ultimate goals, but it’s infinitely more problematic when that narrative gets considerably messier
so this blatantly manipulative act is simply part of the new Arsenal Order, where those in positions of power toy with that philosophical “bond” without a care or concern for the long-term implications of their actions…Wenger did it with RVP, Sanchez, Fabs, among others, which negatively reshaped the relationship between many within the fanbase and club representatives…as once Wenger, the originator of the “message”, pursued this course of action, there was no turning back, which, in turn, opened the door for Emery, with Ozil and others, and now Arteta to do likewise…despicable
I would take Coutinho any day providing that he agrees to reduce his salary. He should know he is no more the player he once was at the time he signed for Barca.
1)With Coutinho at least we are guaranted 10 goals from the midfield in each season.
2)He is 3 years younger than Auba.
3) He is used to the rigorous of the EPL
4) Taking Auba away from Arsenal will only restore good atmosphere in the dressing room. Auba being a club captian and sitting on the bench several times constantly ruin our team’s morale. At least it will pave the way for KT to step up and lead the team.
‘Auba sitting on the bench several times constantly ruin our team’s morale’… eh?
When was this?
You’re a regular in the dressing room witnessing this so-called bad atmosphere created by Auba then? I wasn’t aware of this..
And who exactly gave Auba the armband?
SMH…
Even if it is true why are fans complaining. More fans are lamenting that Auba is no longer effective since he signed his new deal forgetting what he did for the club sometime past. Ungrateful fans keep on moaning
IF there is a grain of truth in this, i think Auba could be an astute signing for them and their play would suit him more but only as a central striker. Coutinhio was a great player for Liverpool but not for Barca. He had a big injury last season and would be a huge risk but he was not long ago an 130 mil player. Would it be a disaster to swap?
No! Fabrizio is reporting Barca aren’t negotiating.. sorry to disappoint you all 🙄