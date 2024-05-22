Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen table offers for Turkish star

It seems Arsenal is getting closer to adding Ferdi Kadıoğlu to their squad in the summer.

They have followed the Fenerbahce star for much of the last few months, and he keeps giving them reasons to sign him.

The Gunners are more than happy with what they have seen so far and have stepped up their interest in his signature.

Arsenal knows they are not the only club showing interest in Kadıoğlu, and the Gunners have now tabled an offer for him.

However, a report on Sabah says Bayer Leverkusen also wants to sign him, and the German champions have also put in a bid for his signature.

The report claims Arsenal’s bid is worth around 20m euros, and the Gunners are eager to seal the deal as soon as possible now that the season is over.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leverkusen has been a very successful club because they have spotted and signed good players, so their interest in Ferdi Kadıoğlu should make us even more eager to sign him.

He might feel he will get more game time at Leverkusen, but it is tough to resist interest from a top club like Arsenal, and many footballers dream of playing in the Premier League.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…