Arsenal and Celtic battling for a League Two teenager

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Colchester teenage star Makhaya James, but they face competition from Celtic.

The Gunners have been the home for some of Europe’s best youngsters over the years as Mikel Arteta continues to give chances to young players who deserve them.

The club’s U18 side is also doing well under Jack Wilshere and reached the final of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Arsenal will continue to add the best youngsters to their ranks and Football Insider reveals they want James.

However, Celtic is also watching the 17-year-old and will battle Mikel Arteta’s side to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a fine reputation for grooming talents which could help us land James ahead of Celtic.

But he does not seem ready to be anywhere near our first team and Celtic might win the race if they offer him a faster route to senior football.

We have returned to the Champions League and should focus on signing professionals who can help our first team do well in that competition immediately.

With a solid first team, we can now turn to promoting youngsters into the side in the future and James might get his chance if he impresses in our youth sides.

