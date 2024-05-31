Arsenal and Chelsea are battling for talented Dutch left-back

Arsenal is seeking to bolster their squad this summer with the addition of a new left-back, aiming to enhance their options in that position.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has been steadily improving. Over the last three seasons, they have rotated at least two different left-backs as their main options in that role.

After Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko took over in the summer of 2022, but he has since lost his place in the team.

Players like Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior have filled in, although it’s not their natural position.

Now, Arsenal may be in the market for a dedicated left-back, with reports from 90mins suggesting their interest in Feyenoord’s Quilindschy Hartman.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season and has attracted attention from bigger clubs.

The report also indicates that Chelsea is interested in signing him, setting up a potential transfer battle between the two London clubs for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new left-back after Zinchenko’s weaknesses were exploited on several occasions.

Although he is good at playing as an inverted full-back, his defending leaves much to be desired and usually leaves us very exposed.

