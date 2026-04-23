Arsenal and Chelsea are battling it out for an exciting MLS prospect

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for New York Red Bulls midfielder Adri Mehmeti as leading clubs continue their battle to secure the best young talents from around the world.

The Gunners are already home to several of the finest young players in England and have continued to promote emerging prospects into the senior setup. That reputation has helped make Arsenal an attractive destination for developing footballers seeking a clear pathway.

Chelsea has also placed significant emphasis on youth recruitment in recent seasons and possesses the financial strength to persuade highly rated teenagers to join the club.

London Rivals Target Mehmeti

Their policy of offering long-term contracts has reportedly encouraged many young players to choose Stamford Bridge. Despite that competition, Arsenal are said to be confident they can win the race for Mehmeti.

According to Fussballdaten, both London clubs are among the teams pursuing the MLS prospect, who is still only 17 but is already regarded as one of the leading young talents in America.

Mehmeti’s growing reputation has attracted attention from across Europe, with several clubs believed to be monitoring his progress closely. His performances have marked him out as a player with significant long-term potential.

Arsenal’s confidence may stem from their recent record of developing young talent and integrating prospects into first-team football. That approach could be a major factor in any future decision.

Arsenal Positioning For Future Move

Mehmeti is widely expected to continue his development into a player of the highest level, increasing the likelihood of a move to Europe in the coming months.

Arsenal are therefore believed to be positioning themselves strongly in the hope of becoming the club he chooses when the time arrives to make that step.

The competition for his signature is unlikely to be straightforward, particularly with Chelsea and other interested sides also involved. Any transfer battle for such a highly rated youngster is expected to be intense.

However, Arsenal reportedly believe they can succeed and is prepared to make every effort to convince the midfielder that North London is the best destination for his future.