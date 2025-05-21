Arsenal and Chelsea are battling to sign La Liga youngster

Cristhian Mosquera is one of the most sought-after defenders in La Liga, and Arsenal want to sign him. Although most expect the Gunners to focus on acquiring a striker during this transfer window, Mikel Arteta’s side intends to strengthen other parts of their squad as well.

Arsenal do not currently have significant issues at the back, but the potential sale of Jakub Kiwior in the summer may force them to make changes. The Poland international is struggling for game time and has been linked with a return to Italy, where top clubs have shown interest.

Defensive Reinforcement Could Be Required

If Kiwior departs, Arsenal will need to find a suitable replacement. Mosquera is among the defenders they are reportedly considering. However, the club faces competition in their pursuit of the 20-year-old Valencia player.

Premier League Rivalry to Secure Mosquera

As reported by Caught Offside, Chelsea are also interested in Mosquera, meaning Arsenal will have to compete with another London club to sign him. Valencia has a reputation as a selling club and will likely accept the highest offer.

Mosquera’s development at Valencia has been impressive, making him a strong candidate to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive options. The competition with Chelsea means that Arsenal must act decisively if they want to bring him to the Emirates.

Both clubs are known for their investment in promising talent, and the coming transfer window will be crucial in determining which team secures Mosquera’s signature. Valencia are likely to prioritise the financial aspect of any transfer, which could influence the outcome of this race.

Given Chelsea’s financial capabilities, Arsenal must demonstrate seriousness and offer attractive terms. The race for Mosquera exemplifies the fierce competition among Premier League clubs to acquire the best young players and improve their squads ahead of the new season.

