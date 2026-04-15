Arsenal and Chelsea are fighting for Premier League defender

Arsenal are reportedly keen to strengthen their squad by signing Lewis Hall at the end of the current season, although they are expected to face strong competition from Chelsea for his signature. The English defender has emerged as one of the most promising left-backs in the Premier League, attracting attention from top clubs.

Hall’s performances have placed him firmly on Arsenal’s radar, with the Gunners closely monitoring his development. His consistency and quality have made him a valuable asset, and he is now viewed as a player capable of performing at the highest level.

Growing Interest from Top Clubs

Newcastle United are reluctant to part ways with Hall, recognising his importance to their squad. However, there is an increasing sense that his ability may soon take him to a bigger stage, particularly if leading clubs intensify their interest during the next transfer window.

The Magpies have built a strong team in recent seasons, but their ability to retain key players could depend on securing Champions League qualification. Failure to achieve that objective may leave them vulnerable to losing some of their standout performers, with Hall among those who could attract significant offers.

As reported by the BBC, Arsenal are actively pursuing the defender, though they are not alone in their interest. The competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, reflecting his rising profile within English football.

Chelsea reenters the Race

Chelsea is also firmly in contention to sign Hall, adding further complexity to the situation. The west London club are already familiar with the player, having previously included him in their squad before his move to Newcastle United.

His development since leaving Stamford Bridge has not gone unnoticed, and Chelsea are now considering bringing him back into their ranks. His impressive form has reinforced their belief that he could play an important role in their plans.

The battle between Arsenal and Chelsea is likely to intensify as both clubs seek to secure a highly regarded young talent. For Arsenal, the potential signing would represent a significant addition, but they must overcome determined competition to complete the deal.