Arsenal and Chelsea are fighting to sign 28-year-old goal machine

Serhou Guirassy emerged as one of the top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues last season, netting an impressive 28 goals in 28 league games for VfB Stuttgart.

His prolific form played a significant role in Stuttgart finishing second in their league standings.

This outstanding performance has now put Guirassy on the radar of larger European clubs, including Arsenal, who are in search of a new striker.

Despite being linked with more high-profile names like Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen, Arsenal sees Guirassy as a potential solution to their attacking needs.

At 28 years old, Guirassy is recognised for his excellent finishing abilities and consistent goal-scoring, qualities that could significantly benefit Arsenal’s squad.

While he may not possess the youthful allure of players like Erling Haaland, Guirassy is viewed as capable of delivering the required impact.

According to a report from Bild, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keenly interested in securing his services, indicating strong competition for his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the last few months, we have been focusing on some younger and far more exciting strikers, but Guirassy could be the answer to our problem.

He is not classy, but he is effective, which is the most important thing.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…