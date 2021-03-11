Arsenal and Chelsea boosted in experienced defender chase

Jerome Boateng is believed to have grown frustrated with Bayern Munich’s failure to prioritise his stay, and is set to leave the club.

The defender is claimed to favour an extended stay with the German and European champions, but the club have supposedly prioritised a new deal for Nicklas Sule, who still has an extra 12 months on his current terms.

Boateng now looks set to leave his current club, with his replacement Dayot Upamecano already having agreed to join the club this summer.

The Sun names both Chelsea and Arsenal as keen on his signature at the end of the season, while German publication Bild (via The Sun) insists that Bayern will not be offering him a new deal when his current terms come to an end.

We currently have a number of options at centre-back, but after offloading Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis in the previous window, and with David Luiz currently out of contract this summer, there could be room for an experienced option within the squad.

Arsenal are certainly not shy of options however, with Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers all vying for first-team minutes at centre-back at present, while both Mavropanos and William Saliba are both enjoying key roles on loan in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectably, but a free transfer of a player in the ilk of Boateng may well prove too good to turn down.

Patrick