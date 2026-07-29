Arsenal and Chelsea both watching Ukrainian teenager

Adam Guram is considered one of the top teenagers in European football at the moment, and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad this summer.

The 17-year-old now plays in Croatia after moving to HNK Hajduk Split last year, and he has developed rapidly since arriving at the club. His progress has attracted the attention of several leading European sides, with Arsenal among those monitoring his performances closely.

Arsenal target promising youngster

Arsenal believes Guram would be an ideal addition to the club’s academy as it continues to build one of the strongest youth systems in world football. The Gunners see him as a player with significant potential who could continue his development if he joined their academy this summer.

Several clubs across Europe are aware of Guram’s ability, and competition for his signature is expected to be intense. Arsenal is determined to win the race and has been working hard in recent weeks to position itself strongly ahead of its rivals.

The club has followed the teenager’s progress closely and believes he has the qualities needed to develop into a top player. Securing talented young prospects remains an important part of Arsenal’s long-term strategy.

Chelsea provide strong competition

The report says Arsenal has watched Guram over the last few months, but Sport Witness reports that Chelsea is also competing for his signature. The Blues have built a strong scouting network and have placed significant emphasis on signing talented young players in recent seasons.

Chelsea has already held talks over a potential move and is currently considered to be ahead of Arsenal in the race for the teenager. However, Guram has not committed his future to any club, leaving the situation open as both sides continue their efforts.

Arsenal will remain confident that it can still persuade the highly rated youngster to choose the Emirates Stadium. With neither club having secured an agreement, the race for Guram’s signature is expected to continue as the transfer window progresses.

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