Arsenal and Chelsea could battle it out for 18 year-old wonderkid’s signature

Arsenal could be set to battle Chelsea for Eduardo Camavinga‘s signature this summer, but could we beat them?

While the Blues will be an attractive proposition for any potential target having enjoyed the dream end to the season by winning the Champions League, their wealth of healthy options in varying positions could well work against them.

Camavinga is enjoying his key role in the heart of the Rennes midfield a present, despite his tender years, and he could well be skeptical about accepting a move where first-team minutes could be scarce.

Arsenal on the other hand are in need of a midfielder who can hold down a regular first-team slot alongside Thomas Partey, and the French youngster could well be an important piece of the puzzle.

We are still waiting to see if the owners of the club will open up the chequebook this summer to bring us closer to our rivals after a disappointing campaign, but going all out for Camavinga could well be the sort of deal that could get the fans back onside, although CaughtOffside don’t rate our chances of beating Chelsea very highly.

Given he has already tasted regular action, I wouldn’t rule out our bid to sign the 18 year-old, and many French players will still look up to the likes of Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry as players to look up to and potentially emulate, which could go in our favour once again.

Patrick