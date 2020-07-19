Arsenal and Chelsea give way as strike-target set to move to Serie A

Victor Osimhen is set to sign for Napoli over the coming days, despite interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Nigerian international has enjoyed an amazing campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and the 21 year-old is now expected to be a one of the summer’s biggest transfers.

FootballItalia states that the deal will total €81 Million, although Corriere Dello Sport claims that €50 Million will be paid in cash, with full-back Adam Ounas going in the opposite direction.

Supposedly the terms are expected to be completed inside the next 48 hours, with previous talks having broken down because of the agent’s extortionate demands, and said agent has since been sacked from his role.

Arsenal were linked with their own bid for the 21 year-old goalscorer, when they were actively seeking a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but recent reports seem to point towards a new deal for the Gabonese international, most likely helped by an upturn in fortunes under Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea were also linked, but their recent acquisition of Timo Werner may well have slowed their interest.

Napoli now look to have moved ahead in their bid to sign one of Europe’s top talents, who shot himself to fame at the Under 17 World Cup back in 2015, where he scored 10 goals in only seven appearances.

The Lille striker told The Independent to have spoken to Arsene Wenger following that tournament, but he opted to join a club that he believed he would be able to find regular action with, but after only 15 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg in his opening two seasons, he quit to join Charleroi in Belgium, where he began to shine.

Will Osimhen set Serie A alight? I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on his progress over the coming seasons…

Patrick