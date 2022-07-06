Arsenal and Chelsea in potential boosted as Spaniards set for ultimatum

Leeds United are claimed to be ready to issue an ultimatum to Barcelona over their attempt to sign Raphinha this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in his signature.

The Brazilian’s signature has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with us first to seemingly make our interest public as his proposed move to Barcelona appeared to be slowing. The Catalans giants are believed to have agreed personal terms with the forward months ago, only for his current club to avoid relegation and therefore avoid triggering a release clause in his contract.

Leeds then moved to name an asking price in excess of £50 Million which was expected to put Barca off, and we were ready to jump in with a sizeable offer of our own. Chelsea were next to have come in with an offer for his services, and were then expected to have moved clear of the pack in the race for his signing, but once again, the player’s intention to end up at the Camp Nou seemed to put Barcelona back in the driving seat.

Raphinha’s club are now set to issue an ultimatum to Barcelona (as reported by MundoDeportivo) in order to get the deal wrapped up soon, with no intention of losing time in the transfer window on their behalf.

This could well open the door for one of us or Chelsea once more, and with the Blues having agreed terms with Raheem Sterling today, the timing could well be perfect for us to get our man.

Patrick

