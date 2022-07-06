Arsenal and Chelsea in potential boosted as Spaniards set for ultimatum

Leeds United are claimed to be ready to issue an ultimatum to Barcelona over their attempt to sign Raphinha this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in his signature.
The Brazilian’s signature has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with us first to seemingly make our interest public as his proposed move to Barcelona appeared to be slowing. The Catalans giants are believed to have agreed personal terms with the forward months ago, only for his current club to avoid relegation and therefore avoid triggering a release clause in his contract.
Leeds then moved to name an asking price in excess of £50 Million which was expected to put Barca off, and we were ready to jump in with a sizeable offer of our own. Chelsea were next to have come in with an offer for his services, and were then expected to have moved clear of the pack in the race for his signing, but once again, the player’s intention to end up at the Camp Nou seemed to put Barcelona back in the driving seat.
Raphinha’s club are now set to issue an ultimatum to Barcelona (as reported by MundoDeportivo) in order to get the deal wrapped up soon, with no intention of losing time in the transfer window on their behalf.
This could well open the door for one of us or Chelsea once more, and with the Blues having agreed terms with Raheem Sterling today, the timing could well be perfect for us to get our man.
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
If the man doesn’t want to come the Arsenal? No big deal if we give him a miss.
Let chelsea have him, his heart wants barca & it will play on his mind if he doesn’t get it, could give us a chance to grab Timo Werner from them who i think could do very well for us
Just an idea 🙂
I advice that Arsenal should back off from pursuing this deal as it is obvious that Raphinha isn’t interested in any move, save for Barcelona. As a matter of truth, there is absolutely no offence in favouring a move to one’s dream club than any other.
If Barcelona at the end of the day failed to sign him, Chelsea can have him. Arsenal don’t want a player who sees them as second choice; No!…
You know, I think, Chelsea will treat him better.
Come-on Arsenal, let’s shift our target elsewhere. Plenty top-notch wingers are still out there, who will be more than happy to join us. We can test Chelsea’s resolve with a bid for Ziyech. Better still, we consider taking Dennis, Olise, Zaha, Gnabry, those are Arsenal supporters, I tell you! And they’d be more than glad to sign for AFC; a dream come true for them, it is going to be.
Couldn’t agree more – he’s reportedly refused us once and once is enough.