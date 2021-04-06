Arsenal and Chelsea offer contract to free-kick specialist

Arsenal and Chelsea have tabled offers to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan, with the midfielder out of contract this summer.

The Turkish international has been a key member of the Rossoneri’s first-team since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, notching 20 goals and 33 assists from his 126 Serie A outings.

The 27 year-old has so far resisted any offers from his current club to extend his contract, with his wage demands believed to have not been met, and he is currently allowed to talk to clubs outside of Italy over a prospective free transfer.

Sky Italia claims that Juventus are also in the running to land the midfielder from their rivals, but states that both Chelsea and Arsenal have already tabled offers with his team.

According to the SportsKeeda, Calhanoglu has 26 goals directly from free kicks, and the report ranked him as fourth in their list of active free-kick specialists behind the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Pjanic, although the latter was credited with the same amount of goals at the time).

Calhanoglu is certainly more than just a dead-ball specialist however, and I think he would be a great option to have playing in our wide-left or attacking midfield role to enhance our creativity.

I’ve personally been a fan of the Milan star since his time in the Bundesliga, and would be excited if we could agree a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

How crucial could it be to have a top-level free-kick taker in the team?

Patrick