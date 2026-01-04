Arsenal and Chelsea refuse to give up on Ligue 1 emerging star

Ayyoub Bouaddi is emerging as the latest standout talent being developed at Lille, and his long-term future could lie in the Premier League. The teenager has enjoyed an outstanding rise since breaking into the club’s first team and has quickly established himself as one of their most influential performers this season.

His form has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Bouaddi has consistently delivered composed and mature displays that belie his young age, earning widespread recognition as one of the finest teenagers currently playing at senior level. That level of performance has naturally attracted interest from clubs in England, where his profile fits the growing demand for technically gifted young players.

Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress

Arsenal have been closely tracking Bouaddi, a development that comes as little surprise. The Gunners have a long-standing reputation for identifying and nurturing young talent, and Bouaddi is seen as a player who could fit well into their long-term plans. There is a belief that he could compete for them in the future if his development continues on its current path.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. Several clubs are understood to be monitoring his progress and assessing whether a move would be viable. His performances have convinced many that he possesses the quality and mentality required to succeed at the highest level, even at such an early stage in his career.

Chelsea rival Arsenal for his signature

Among the interested parties, Chelsea is reported to be showing as much interest as Arsenal. The Blues view Bouaddi as an ideal fit for their recruitment strategy, which focuses heavily on acquiring elite young talents with high potential. According to Talk Sport, Chelsea have a serious interest in securing his signature and are prepared to work hard to ensure they are not beaten to the deal.

Despite being just 18, Bouaddi plays with a level of confidence and intelligence that makes his age almost irrelevant on the pitch. His decision-making and consistency suggest he may soon be ready to take the step up to the English top flight.