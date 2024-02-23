Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle it out for Scottish teenager

Arsenal has identified another promising talent in Scottish football, with the Gunners reportedly considering a move for Lewis Carrol of Aberdeen.

Known for having one of the best academies globally and successfully promoting players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to their senior side, Arsenal continues to strengthen their youth ranks.

Chelsea has also been keeping a close eye on Carrol, and both London clubs are reportedly actively pursuing the 15-year-old, as per The Athletic. The competition for his signature is intensifying.

Despite assurances of promotion to the Aberdeen first team, the prospect of a move to England has emerged. Mikel Arteta, with a strong record of promoting youngsters, and Chelsea, having heavily invested in youth, present compelling options for Carrol.

The decision-making process for the 15-year-old may not be easy, as both clubs are keen on securing his talents and will persist in their efforts to convince him to join their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good reputation in terms of talent development, and that should help us to convince Lewis Carrol to move to the Emirates.

However, we must not underestimate the challenge from Chelsea because we are not sure about what the Blues can offer him.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…