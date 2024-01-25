Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle it out for Serie A goal machine

Victor Osimhen is anticipated to depart Napoli at the end of the season, despite recently signing a new contract with the Italian club. The Nigerian striker, who was the leading scorer in Serie A last season, played a crucial role in Napoli’s Scudetto victory.

While there were expectations for Osimhen to leave Napoli at the end of the previous season, he opted to stay. However, he has since revealed his intention to leave at the end of the current term, with knowledge of his next destination.

According to reports from Calcio Napoli24, Osimhen is destined to move to the Premier League after his time in Serie A. The report suggests that Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to engage in a battle for his signature, with both London clubs expressing interest in acquiring him. An auction for Osimhen’s services is expected, and Napoli is poised to benefit from the competition between the two English clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea has needed a goalscorer this term, just like us, so they will be serious about their interest in Osimhen.

This means if we truly want to sign the Nigerian, we have to work hard to ensure we win the race for his signature, which could mean paying more than Chelsea.

