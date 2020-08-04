Arsenal and Chelsea target refusing rule out move on playoff final day

Said Benrahma has said he wants to talk of a move this summer to be ‘put to one side’ ahead of the Championship playoff final tonight, with Chelsea and Arsenal both linked.

The Algerian winger has been in amazing form throughout the campaign, and is believed to be on the radar of a number of clubs, with both the Gunners and Blues believed to be keen.

Benrahma does not wish to entertain such talk ahead of tonight’s important game however, but in saying that he wishes to ‘put that to one side’, as opposed to put that off the table, he is refusing to rule out a move.

“I am not thinking about that at all at the moment, I am trying to put that to one side,” Benrahma said of his future (via the Express).

“I have a mission here and a final to play. I am on a mission with Brentford and I am going to do everything to help the club clinch promotion.

“This will be completely different because it is a final. You don’t play finals – you win them. It will be totally different.”You don’t head into it thinking because we beat them home and away it will be easy.

“We head into it with two wins that we have already had.”

Arsenal are linked with a number of wingers this summer, despite being rather stacked in that area, but none of our current options have a tally worthy of comparing to Benrahma, who has 17 goals and 10 assists this term alone.

Could Benrahma stay at Brentford if they earn promotion to the Premier League?

Patrick