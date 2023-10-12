Arsenal and Chelsea want the same Bundesliga player

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs expressing interest in signing RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish midfielder has been a target for several top European clubs for a while, and it’s somewhat surprising that he remains with the German club.

However, it appears highly likely that Olmo will make a move to a new club at the end of the current season, which has piqued the interest of clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City. According to a report from Metro Sport, these Premier League teams are keen on securing his services and are closely monitoring his situation.

With Olmo potentially eyeing an exit, Leipzig seems open to entertaining offers from the highest bidder for the talented attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olmo has been a fine attacker over the last few seasons and is a player who will do well at a bigger club.

He shines in matches against top opponents for club and country and could be a good addition to our squad.

But the competition from Chelsea and City will not make it easy for us to add him to our group.

