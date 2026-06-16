Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign Europa Conference League winner

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, with Metro Sport reporting that Chelsea are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

Lacroix has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and has played a significant role in ensuring Crystal Palace remain competitive. His commanding presence, composure in possession and defensive consistency have made him one of the standout performers in his position over recent seasons.

The centre back has continued to impress for the Eagles, and his performances could now earn him an opportunity to join one of the Premier League’s elite clubs. With several teams seeking defensive reinforcements, Lacroix has emerged as a player capable of strengthening sides competing for major honours.

Arsenal and Chelsea Monitoring Situation

His excellent form was among the factors behind Crystal Palace lifting the Europa Conference League this summer, further enhancing his reputation. Following another successful campaign, speculation has intensified regarding a potential move after the World Cup.

Arsenal already possess one of the strongest defensive units in English football, but the most successful clubs are constantly looking to improve. The Gunners understand the importance of maintaining competition for places and ensuring they have sufficient depth to compete across multiple competitions.

However, Lacroix would face a significant challenge in securing regular minutes at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s established defensive options mean he would need to fight hard for a place in the starting line-up.

Chelsea Could Offer Different Opportunity

That situation could encourage the defender to consider a move to Chelsea, where Xabi Alonso is rebuilding the squad and may be able to offer him a more prominent role.

Arsenal may also need to sanction departures before committing substantial funds towards another defensive signing. Squad management and financial considerations could therefore influence any decision to pursue Lacroix more aggressively during the transfer window.

Despite those potential obstacles, the Frenchman has reportedly been added to Arsenal’s shortlist of defensive targets. Should the club decide that further reinforcements are required, they could approach in the coming weeks.

The race for Lacroix’s signature may ultimately depend on which club can offer the right balance of ambition, opportunity and long-term planning as the defender considers the next step in his career.

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