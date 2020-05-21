Arsenal and Everton open talks with Serie A star over a summer transfer

Arsenal and Everton have opened talks with Juventus star Adrien Rabiot over a move to the Premier League in the summer, claims French media outlet Le10Sport.

Rabiot only joined Juventus for free before the start of last season, however, with an abundance of options in midfield, Rabiot has struggled to get a space in Juventus’ starting XI and he looking to move away.

Le10Sport claims that Arsenal is excited about partnering Rabiot and Mattéo Guendouzi in their midfield next season. However, Rabiot has been managed by Carlo Ancelotti before and the Italian is now at the helm of affairs at Everton and he is looking to bring European football back to the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton is prepared to back the Italian with the money he needs to sign top stars and he has made a reunion with Rabiot a priority.

Rabiot is certainly a talented individual but one gets the feeling that he carries a lot of baggage with him and that money and not ambition may be his driving force.

That said, I would be confident in Mikel Arteta being able to get the best out of the 25-year-old and if that was to happen he would certainly be an upgrade on what we already have at the Emirates.