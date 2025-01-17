Arsenal and Forest challenging each other for London attacker

Yoane Wissa has emerged as one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League this season, and his impressive performances have reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal. The Brentford forward has been in scintillating form, scoring 11 goals in 18 league appearances, making him one of the key figures in Brentford’s successful campaign.

Wissa has stepped up as a crucial player for the Bees, particularly following Ivan Toney’s absence, alongside fellow attacker Bryan Mbeumo. Together, the duo has led Brentford’s frontline, helping the team remain competitive in the league. Mbeumo has also enjoyed a standout season, but reports suggest Brentford are determined to retain him until at least the end of the campaign.

While Mbeumo might be unavailable for transfer in January, Arsenal have turned their attention to Wissa. According to Metro Football, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit, with Nottingham Forest also keen to secure the services of the Brentford star during the current transfer window.

Brentford, understandably, will be reluctant to lose one of their standout performers mid-season, as Wissa has been integral to their success. However, it is widely acknowledged that every player has a price. Arsenal, confident in their ability to lure the player, may explore the possibility of securing a deal if they present an attractive offer.

Wissa’s form this season has been nothing short of exceptional, and his versatility and ability to deliver in key moments make him a valuable asset. However, Arsenal may face a dilemma over the financial implications of the move. While the player’s quality is undeniable, the Gunners would need to weigh whether spending a significant sum on a 28-year-old forward aligns with their long-term transfer strategy.

Securing Wissa would add depth and firepower to Arsenal’s attack as they push for honours this season, but Brentford’s resistance and competition from other clubs could make the deal challenging to finalise. For now, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will step up their efforts to land Wissa or consider alternative targets before the transfer window closes.