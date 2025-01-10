Arsenal and forward suffer breakdown in talks for a contract extension.

Leandro Trossard is undoubtedly going through a challenging season with the Gunners. While he has displayed moments of brilliance in a handful of games, his overall performances this campaign have been inconsistent, leaving Arsenal searching for a reliable solution on the wings. Comparing his current form to last season’s contributions only highlights the drop in performance. With just four goals and three assists in 28 matches so far, it’s understandable why some Arsenal fans have been critical. These frustrations have even led a small section of the fanbase to call for him to be dropped or sold entirely.

Recent reports from Football Transfers indicate that the situation off the pitch mirrors his struggles on it. According to the outlet, the Belgian recently rejected a contract offer from Arsenal that would have extended his stay by one year with the option for a further year. The proposal, reportedly consistent with the club’s policy for players over 30, was turned down, leaving both parties frustrated. This breakdown in negotiations, which occurred before Christmas, disrupted Arsenal’s plans to secure his future before the end of the year.

Having turned 30 in December, the player may have been hoping for a longer-term deal, but Arsenal’s stance on contracts for players in his age bracket likely influenced the terms. For now, discussions have been paused due to the club’s packed fixture schedule and activity in the January transfer window, with talks expected to resume in the summer. However, his current deal runs until 2026, which could put Arsenal in a position where they are forced to sell in the summer if no agreement is reached.

Given his underwhelming form, some fans might argue that moving him on would be the best option regardless of contract talks. A Saudi club reportedly made an offer for him last summer, which Arsenal rejected at the time. If another bid were to arrive, it might represent an opportunity for Arsenal to cash in and reinvest in younger, more dynamic options on the flanks.

What do you think, Gooners? Should the club consider offering him a new deal, or would it be wiser to sell and start fresh on the wings?

BENJAMIN KENNETH