Arsenal and Fulham come closer to striking deal for Bernd Leno

Arsenal lower demands for Leno

According to English news outlet the Evening Standard, Arsenal have lowered their asking price for Bernd Leno.

Fulham are the only club in Europe that has shown interest in the Gunners’ German shot-stopper. After weeks of negotiation, it now seems that both the London clubs are close to reaching an agreement.

The fee that is being quoted is £8 million, lower than what the North London outfit would have hoped to generate.

After barely playing last season and the recent acquisition of USMNT international Matt Turner, all the stars align to Leno departing the Emirates Stadium, four years after making a big money move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Leno is thought to be very open to a move to Fulham as he is keen to stay in London and continue playing in the Premier League.

With the World Cup fast approaching, it is only natural that the 30-year-old wants a fresh start somewhere, sooner rather than later.

The German has been a robust signing for Arsenal, as he has kept 37 clean sheets for Arsenal in 125 appearances.

The only reason we are talking about his exit is majorly due to his inability to play out from the back, which resulted in the club splashing the cash on Englishman Aaron Ramsdale last summer.

If we only talk about shot-stopping skills, the former Leverkusen man is definitely one of the best in the league.

That’s why I believe Fulham are getting a world class goalkeeper for a nominal fee.

Yash Bisht

