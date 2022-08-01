Arsenal and Fulham find agreement over Premier League move

Fulham are expected to pay around £8 Million for the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal after an agreement was met.
The German is set for a medical in West London in the coming days after the two sides agreed terms, with the final details of the move to be finalised. personal terms are also believed to be in place ahead of a move, with Marco Silva’s side hopeful he can be signed in time to face Liverpool on Saturday.
🚨 Fulham have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign Bernd Leno. Fee in region of £8m. Final details being sorted between clubs. Personal terms in place. 30yo goalkeeper expected to undergo medical next week before completing move @TheAthleticUK #FFC #AFC https://t.co/q6PEG7BriG
It has seemed a matter of time of late, although Kasper Schmeichel’s potential exit from Leicester did threaten to throw a spanner in the works. It always felt as though the fact that he would be able to stay in London by joining the Cottagers would be a plus.
Leno lost his place as Arsenal’s number one last term, and could even be as low as third-choice at present following the arrival of Matt Turner, but that isn’t to take away from what he has given the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, nor does it take anything away from his ability.
Leno is a top goalkeeper, but his time in north London has run it’s course now.
Sad to see him leave.could’ve worked on his distribution to keep his place as first choice GK cos that’s what is lacking in his game,so tragic.
Nothing wrong with Leno as a keeper, just didn’t fit the way MA wanted him to play.
We all saw how good he was when allowed to play to his strengths
Good move for all involved,should have gone for a lot more but I guess it gets another player off the wage bill and we would have lost him for nothing next season .
Wish him well ,good solid keeper .
A very good deal, for Fulham.
Such a lovely person and a brilliant goalkeeper, but has to leave purely for tactical reasons.
A great shot stopper and ball handler, but he’d need to read the games well and be more commanding with balls in the air and balls at his feet.
He’s got it all in him, just has to show it with confidence.
Wish him good luck, blessings and good bye.
A good club man and a very good shot stopper . But sadly he was born too late , as keepers are now rightly expected to be dexterous with their feet AND to have commitment with crosses. On those last two IMPORTANT matters he was found wanting.
But good luck to him at Fulham , a great little club I have had a soft spot for, ever since Johnny Haynes captained them and played for England back in the late 1950’s.
Had I not, as a very young child, ALREADY been a third generation Gooner(my family supporting history goes right back to our days at Plumstead), I might well have become a Fulham fan and I follow their fortunes avidly to this day and hope they beat every team they play, except Arsenal and Palace, my local team.
This coming Friday, though, I hope PALACE ARE SOUNDLY BEATEN AND PREDICT OUR WIN.
Without wishing to be harsh on him now that he’s leaving, i do think he was a poor signing. It’s clear he has talent, but never convinced me that he was going to get to the level we wanted. His lack of command from crosses was the real problem as it transmitted nerves onto the defenders, and it’s massively important in the PL – if that side of his game was solid, I don’t think many would be so fussed about his passing, because he’s such a brilliant shot stopper.