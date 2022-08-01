Arsenal and Fulham find agreement over Premier League move

Fulham are expected to pay around £8 Million for the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal after an agreement was met.

The German is set for a medical in West London in the coming days after the two sides agreed terms, with the final details of the move to be finalised. personal terms are also believed to be in place ahead of a move, with Marco Silva’s side hopeful he can be signed in time to face Liverpool on Saturday.

🚨 Fulham have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign Bernd Leno. Fee in region of £8m. Final details being sorted between clubs. Personal terms in place. 30yo goalkeeper expected to undergo medical next week before completing move @TheAthleticUK #FFC #AFC https://t.co/q6PEG7BriG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 31, 2022

It has seemed a matter of time of late, although Kasper Schmeichel’s potential exit from Leicester did threaten to throw a spanner in the works. It always felt as though the fact that he would be able to stay in London by joining the Cottagers would be a plus.

Leno lost his place as Arsenal’s number one last term, and could even be as low as third-choice at present following the arrival of Matt Turner, but that isn’t to take away from what he has given the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, nor does it take anything away from his ability.

Leno is a top goalkeeper, but his time in north London has run it’s course now.

Patrick