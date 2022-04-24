Arsenal and Juventus are competing for two players

The next transfer window will be huge for Arsenal because they need to find some new attackers to add to their squad.

The Gunners risk losing the in-form Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette months after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for Barcelona.

They have improved their league performances so far, but they need more goals in their team.

We expect them to fix that problem when they get another chance, and two strikers are on their radar.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have interest in Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Morata is temporarily on the books of Juventus from Atletico de Madrid in this campaign. The Spanish club wants to sell him, and Juve is struggling to meet their asking price.

Arsenal could pounce to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

City wants to sign a new striker, and they could sell Jesus in the summer, which has made him a target of the Gunners. But Juve also wants the Brazilian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata and Jesus are good strikers, but they struggle with consistency at their present clubs. Are they good enough to play for Arsenal?

We need to sign players who can score many goals and do that immediately they move to the Emirates.

