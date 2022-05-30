Arsenal and Juventus both enquire about Dutch international’s availability

Arsenal and Juventus are both claimed to have asked Barcelona about the availability of Memphis Depay this summer.

The Dutch international has found playing time a little tougher to come by since January, with Xavi seemingly favouring alternatives in attack, but his time at the Nou Camp hasn’t been completely disappointing however, as he was a rare bright spark amidst a torrid opening few months of the campaign.

Depay joined from Lyon 12 months ago on a free transfer, but could well be on the move this summer with his place in Barca’s squad currently uncertain.

SportWitness claims that while Juve and Arsenal have already made contact over his potential signing, but that the Spanish giants will look to bring in a replacement before signing off on his departure.

I have mixed feelings about Depay. I feel like he has immense talent, but possibly not what we need exactly in a forward. You should be able to dismiss his previous spell in the Premier League due to his age at the time and the fact that he had little time to turn things around at Manchester United, but I guess I can’t completely dispel those doubts, and would prefer us to look elsewhere.

Patrick

