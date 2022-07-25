Arsenal and Juventus getting closer to an agreement on Arthur

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Arthur Melo for the last six months as the Brazilian struggles to make an impact at Juventus.
The Gunners couldn’t reach an agreement with the Old Lady over adding him to their squad then, and this summer presents them with another chance.
Arthur is one player Juve wants to offload in this window, and Arsenal is still willing to take a chance on him.
A report on Sport Witness claims both clubs are now close to an agreement because they both believe his best option is for him to leave on an initial loan deal.
If Arsenal is pleased with him, they could then make the move permanent for a fee.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have added some very impressive players to our squad in this transfer window, and we also strengthened our midfield.
With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka still playing very well, we probably have more than enough options in that position when you consider the availability of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira as well.
Arthur’s injury problems mean there is a tremendous risk he might join us and fail to play many matches, which doesn’t make sense.
We need to add a player that is guaranteed to be available to play like Youri Tielemans to the group instead.
What’s this again. When will this rumour die? If it were a loan and an option to buy, that will be better
Without seeing any other posts above mine right now, let me be first to say what I EXPECT ALMOST ALL GOONERS TO SAY; THAT THEY DO NOT WANT this player at all.
I much doubt this latest of many rumours about MELO to be true .
But in case they are, DONT DO IT MIKEL AND EDU.
If I remember properly,only recently someone (whom I will not name) posted that signing Melo should be a sackable offense.
Okay FINE,just hoping we are not shooting ourselves in the leg.shoulda take kulusevski on loan in january instead of talking about melo.
please mikel and edu don’t sign him,we have many players in that position!
Sign Tielemans
Teilemans need to be signed
I think Arthur Melo is better than his last couple of years and could be a useful back-up at 6. He’s a bit of a poor man’s Carloza and Edu and Arteta have done enough to merit my trust. A year loan with an option to buy sounds sensible.
Having said that, I hope he doesn’t sign for a few reasons. The first is I want to see what Lokonga can do and think Elneny deserves some game time in the cups.
The second is for whatever reason, 90 per cent of Arsenal fans have decided he’s useless. We don’t need that kind of negativity right now given that almost every one is riding a positivity wave.
We just gave Eneny a contract extension; so who would Melo replace?
This just doesn’t make any sense; so I won’t believe it.
If we are getting any additional midfielder (which I doubt) it’d be a forward-playing one.
But given Edu’s recent comments when discussing our interest in Paquetta, I doubt Arsenal will be signing another midfielder.
Edu had said that the player’s position was one in which the team is already well stocked.
I think that’s the final word on the matter
Rather see Lokogna or Elneny get chances than Juventus hand-me-downs. Don’t need a Ceballos 2.0, rather Arteta trust the players he has instead of gamble on a serial underperformer.
Best to leave this deal dead in Italy.
Sounds like the sort of rumour and agent would feed to the gullible media when his client wants a move somewhere that’s not showing any signs of wanting him.
I read that he’s injury-prone and a bit of a trouble-maker.
Arsenal has got rid of most of the latter from the squad, why invite a new one in? And we have enough troubles with injury-prone first team players – so no thanks.
I’m not sure who the transfer team are after, let’s see what they feel that they need (limited by what’s available of course).
One thing that is working in our favour is that the incoming transfers so far will be making players sit up and notice – they will be more likely to want to sign for a club that’s clearly showing intent.
With that and the successful pre-season… Arsenal must look like a rather desirable destination these days, more so with each signing.
Just imagine the uproar and loss of credibility which Edu and Arteta would suffer if we were to sign Melo.The prospect of him joining Arsenal is as likely as this 75 year old being lead singer in the Rolling Stones.Not a good example, as Jagger is I think 77 but I am sure you know what I mean?
Made 20 Serie A appearances without notching a goal or an assist last season.
This is coming after we recently signed versatile star Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play in midfield or at left-back, from Manchester City.
I am afraid this rumour has been gaining a lot race lately
No, No, No, No Melo, No Tielemans, if we’re going to get any more midfielders I’m telling you it’s got to be Paqueta, the guy has everything compared to the two players mentioned above, better the Xaka by a country mile. Paqueta-(R), Partey-(M),-Zinchenco-(L), Onana could deputise for Partey, but the big obstacle is the Lyon President, he always plays hard ball in negotiating (punk) I remember Lacazette, anyway I predict 3 more players incoming…. Cody Gakpo, Onana, & Lucas Paqueta, top 4? We’ll be challenging for top spot in a couple of seasons, so yeh, if we get 2 out of the 3 above I’ll be happy, get the other one in January, best transfer window I’ve known I’ve so far. Don’t be surprised to see another Striker come in to help Jesus, We need more than Nketi, he’s getting better but still not consistent enough to do it week in week out, can’t wait for the season to start. Come on you Gunslingers !!!
I thought we were looking for a defensive midfielder who can also chip in goals like Tielemans. Melo ticks non of those boxes. This sounds crazy. He’s not better than Lokonga or Elneney.
I just hope this rumours isn’t true.
Sign Tielemans please!!! Something isn’t just right with this Tielemans’ issue and Edu and Arteta are hiding it from the public.
I think arsenal are in for Tieleman but Leicester are playing hard ball with arsenal…. fingers crossed but I won’t be surprised if arsenal sign Maddison instead or someone not in the media at the moment
I dont get the so called interest in this player at all. I wonder if it is just recycled journalism.
Yes. Arthur could be smoke screen for Maddison? No?