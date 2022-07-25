Arsenal and Juventus getting closer to an agreement on Arthur

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Arthur Melo for the last six months as the Brazilian struggles to make an impact at Juventus.

The Gunners couldn’t reach an agreement with the Old Lady over adding him to their squad then, and this summer presents them with another chance.

Arthur is one player Juve wants to offload in this window, and Arsenal is still willing to take a chance on him.

A report on Sport Witness claims both clubs are now close to an agreement because they both believe his best option is for him to leave on an initial loan deal.

If Arsenal is pleased with him, they could then make the move permanent for a fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have added some very impressive players to our squad in this transfer window, and we also strengthened our midfield.

With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka still playing very well, we probably have more than enough options in that position when you consider the availability of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira as well.

Arthur’s injury problems mean there is a tremendous risk he might join us and fail to play many matches, which doesn’t make sense.

We need to add a player that is guaranteed to be available to play like Youri Tielemans to the group instead.

