Arsenal and Juventus left to compete for signature of Vlahovic

Arsenal and Juventus are now the two clubs still competing to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, with several clubs linked with a transfer for him.

Arsenal is ambitiously hoping to sign him, even if it means they will break the bank to accommodate the transfer.

Todofichajes says the Gunners and Juve are now the two clubs insisting on getting his signature.

The Italian giants might have an advantage if he decides to stay in Serie A or says he wants to join a club where he can win trophies.

But that remains unclear for now and Arsenal can remain confident that he might eventually accept their proposal.

The report also adds that he would not leave Florence this month and has decided to wait until the end of the season to leave his present club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Vlahovic to our squad could make a top-four pursuit easier from next season, considering how solid the striker is on the attack.

The resilience that we have shown in pursuit of his signature should eventually be rewarded.

However, there is still no guarantee that we would win the heart of the 21-year-old. Hopefully, Edu is also working on moves for alternative strikers in case we don’t get him.