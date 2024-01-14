Arsenal and Leeds United are battling it out for Serie A defender

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig as they seek reinforcement in that position. The Gunners are currently grappling with injuries to Oleksandr Zinchenko, having sent Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares out on loan during the summer.

Zinchenko, the primary left-back at the club, is a key player in Mikel Arteta’s system. However, his frequent injuries have left Arsenal without a natural backup in that position. While Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are versatile options, Tomiyasu is away at the Asian Cup, and Timber has been sidelined since the start of the season.

Doig, performing well at Verona, emerges as a promising alternative to Zinchenko at the Emirates. However, competition for his signature is heating up, as Leeds United, also in need of strengthening their squad for a potential promotion push, is also interested in acquiring the Scottish left-back, reports the Sun.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leeds cannot beat us to sign any player, and Doig will choose a move to the Emirates over Elland Road if he is presented with the option.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…