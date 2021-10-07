Arsenal and Leicester City battling for 18-year-old La Liga star

Arsenal is one club monitoring Villarreal’s new kid on the block, Yeremi Pino.

The 18-year-old has seen his stock rise in recent months and Luis Enrique has just given him a debut appearance for the Spanish national team.

The world is at his feet now and he is expected to blossom into Spain’s next top star.

His rise has been monitored closely by Arsenal and Fichajes reports that the Gunners have plans to sign him next summer.

The report claims they are in a race for his signature with Leicester City, who have also done well with talent development.

Mikel Arteta has focused on signing young players with long-term value for the Gunners in recent transfer windows and Pino could be set to join the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as budding youngsters in the Arsenal first team.

The report says the attacker’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2024 and this gives Villarreal the chance to negotiate a good transfer fee for his sale.

They could also decide not to sell him yet and extend his contract instead.

With Ferran Torres enjoying life in the Premier League at Manchester City, Arteta could convince Pino to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Cesc Fabregas and move to England early in his career.