Arsenal and Liverpool are competing for La Liga man

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling for Villarreal winger, Yeremy Pino as both clubs continue to bolster their squad.

The winger has emerged as one of the most important Spanish players in the world even though he is just 19.

He dazzled as Villarreal reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season.

Unai Emery’s side has very fine wingers and they risk losing some of them to the bigger clubs soon.

Pino has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta, who keeps improving his Arsenal squad.

The former midfielder has been rebuilding the Gunners with young players, and that makes Pino an ideal target.

The attacker has continued to show his class when he plays and AS says Villarreal wants to keep him.

However, they also recognise that the English clubs have a lot of money and they might receive an offer that is too huge to turn down soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pino looks decent, and he has been developing well at Villarreal. Adding him to our squad will make it even stronger, but we may need to pay a lot of money for his signature now that Liverpool also likes him.

He might struggle to play often if he makes the move to the Emirates this summer, so we probably should allow him to spend another term in Spain.

