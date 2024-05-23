Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting for 13m euros goalkeeper

Arsenal continues to search for a new goalkeeper as they prepare for Aaron Ramsdale’s potential departure in the summer.

The Englishman is not happy after losing his first-team place to David Raya, who has clearly justified why he should be the number one at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been enjoying the Spaniard’s presence in goal, as he kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this campaign.

There is clearly no going back on the decision to make the Brentford loanee the first choice, so Ramsdale must either accept life as a second choice or leave.

If he chooses to leave, Arsenal will need to replace him, and a report on Soccer News claims the Gunners are interested in Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

Bijlow is also being linked with a move to Liverpool, especially since his former manager, Arne Slot, is now in charge there. However, Liverpool already has two good goalkeepers, which might give Arsenal an advantage in the race to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale will likely leave if he continues to feel that he deserves to play more than he is doing at the moment, so we are smart to have identified a replacement for him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…