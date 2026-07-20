Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting for Bundesliga full-back

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson as they look to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old initially joined the German club on loan during the 2024/2025 season before the move was made permanent. Since then, he has continued to develop and establish himself as an important member of the Borussia Dortmund squad.

According to the BBC, Liverpool are also in the race to sign Svensson, with the Reds prepared to compete with Arsenal for the defender’s signature during the current transfer window.

Arsenal Eye Defensive Addition

Arsenal monitored Svensson on several occasions last season and believes the Sweden international could be a valuable addition to their squad. His performances have impressed the club’s recruitment team, who see him as a player capable of adding quality and depth to the left side of the defence.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad after demonstrating that they are capable of competing for major honours. Bringing in a player with Svensson’s qualities would fit their ambition to improve the squad further ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool Also Joins the Race

Liverpool also regards Svensson as a player who could strengthen their defensive options. Their interest comes after the departure of Andy Robertson, who now plays for Tottenham, leaving the club in the market for reinforcements at left back.

With two Premier League clubs showing interest, Svensson could have an important decision to make if formal offers are submitted. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are among England’s leading clubs and can offer the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Liverpool are entering a new era under a new manager, while Arsenal offer greater continuity within their current project. That stability could prove attractive as Svensson considers his options, although the outcome of the transfer battle is likely to depend on which club makes the strongest approach during the current transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…