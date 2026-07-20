Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting for Bundesliga full-back

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson as they look to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.
The 24-year-old initially joined the German club on loan during the 2024/2025 season before the move was made permanent. Since then, he has continued to develop and establish himself as an important member of the Borussia Dortmund squad.
According to the BBC, Liverpool are also in the race to sign Svensson, with the Reds prepared to compete with Arsenal for the defender’s signature during the current transfer window.
Arsenal Eye Defensive Addition
Arsenal monitored Svensson on several occasions last season and believes the Sweden international could be a valuable addition to their squad. His performances have impressed the club’s recruitment team, who see him as a player capable of adding quality and depth to the left side of the defence.
The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad after demonstrating that they are capable of competing for major honours. Bringing in a player with Svensson’s qualities would fit their ambition to improve the squad further ahead of the new campaign.
Liverpool Also Joins the Race
Liverpool also regards Svensson as a player who could strengthen their defensive options. Their interest comes after the departure of Andy Robertson, who now plays for Tottenham, leaving the club in the market for reinforcements at left back.
With two Premier League clubs showing interest, Svensson could have an important decision to make if formal offers are submitted. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are among England’s leading clubs and can offer the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
Liverpool are entering a new era under a new manager, while Arsenal offer greater continuity within their current project. That stability could prove attractive as Svensson considers his options, although the outcome of the transfer battle is likely to depend on which club makes the strongest approach during the current transfer window.
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Kane*
getting older,
only 1yr left on his BM contact..
he shouldn’t be too expensive..
Wages..?
He is currently a ToP striker..
He should win the Balon D’Or.
Definitely 1 more top season
probably 2, with Euro’s due..!
.
to ARSENAL
he could have a shared CF role
with Gyokores..
with Kane perhaps
playing the biggest games..
(with a chance to win uCL.!)
Then he could either
drop deeper or
come later as a SuperSub.
.
(Arsenal should sign
unhappy Vini Jnr.**.
also with just 1 year left on contract)
.
(shh..! don’t tell either of them ..
but another option is Psg..
an easier league..
within a top team..
even more dominant ..!
or
a super sub for RM..)
Alvarez.?
stats not fantastic.?,
but playing in 2nd toughest league..
not tall/physical.. suited to ePL.?
but hard working, presser, skillful..
£127M is v expensive..
but £92-102M may be worth it..
Osimhen
£80-90M
v good stats in higher leagues..
J Pedro
£65-75M
N Jackson
£50-60M
Kroupi
£60-70M
only one good season..
Vini Jnr
attitude.?
but amazing skills/work rate.. STAR ..
v high value £135M.?
but only 1year remaining on contract
:. should be available for £80M..
v high WAGES
but may accept lower wages,
to fit in with Arsenal pay structure,
plus suitable performance bonuses..
Barcola
£65-75M
N Williams
LW, rw
unfortunately his form this year
has not been so great..
but hopefully
this could mean he is available for a more reasonable fee.. eg
£55-65M
Leao
£45-55M
Tzolis ,/
LW, RW, (am, cf ?)
vg stats in lesser league
£34M good value squad player..
Rogers
in theory, even better than Eze..
AM, Lw, RW, cf.?
should’ve been great..
but a bit overpriced..
(v£97-102M :. not far off £117M..
I’m hoping this means
ARSENAL’KNOW’ they CAN sign even BETTER)
Guimarães
£110M far too expensive
£80-85M still too much, he’s almost 29..!!
Maybe £65-70M .
Bouaddi 18*
£80M this year, £65M next year..
future WORLD Class Star..!
M Kone (or Nmecha) 25*
£43M younger, more sensible options.
RB/cB (dm) ?
CB/rB (dm) Saliba back issue..
GK 2/3 ,/,/
Given the likely long term absence of Saliba and the fact that Timber has not yet resumed training, i would have thought that a right footed RB/RCB, would be a more urgent requirement than a left footed LB?