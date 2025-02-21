Arsenal and Liverpool are targeting 12 goals Bundesliga star

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and a summer move appears to be a strong possibility.

The Gunners are expected to bring in a new striker at the end of the season, but it remains uncertain which of their many targets will ultimately arrive at the Emirates. Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen remain high on their shortlist, and either could be the chosen addition. However, Arsenal continue to expand their options, with Ekitike now emerging as the latest name linked to the club.

The French forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in 21 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt. His impressive performances have drawn attention from top European clubs, and a move to Arsenal could provide him with an even greater platform to develop his talent.

The Gunners, being a bigger club with a more attacking setup, create a high volume of chances in matches, which could see Ekitike become even more prolific. At 22, he is still developing and possesses significant potential, making him an attractive long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to The Daily Mail, both Arsenal and Liverpool are closely monitoring Ekitike, with both clubs believing he would be a valuable addition to their squads. With his ability to improve further, he represents a smart investment for any top team looking to bolster their attacking options.

For Arsenal, this could be the perfect time to make a move for the striker. Ekitike is still young enough to be moulded into the ideal forward for Arteta’s system while also being experienced enough to contribute immediately. If the Gunners act swiftly, they could secure a player who has the potential to lead their frontline for years to come.