Arsenal and Liverpool confirmed as missing out on midfielder target

Juventus have completed the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, despite interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal.

The midfielder was one of the standout performers of Euro 2020, scoring two important goals to help Italy qualify from the group on their way to winning the competition, and a long-drawn out pursuit ensued between us and the Old Lady.

As neither side closed in on his signature, our Premier League rivals Liverpool emerged as a potential destination also, but the player’s favoured destination always remained Turin.

Locatelli has now got his desired move, joining Juve on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy according to the DailyMail, similar to the one made with Fiorentina last summer for the signature of Federico Chiesa.

Arsenal do appear to be closing in on a deal to sign both Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard at present however as confirmed by TalkSport, but it remains to be seen whether we are still in the market for a central midfielder following Granit Xhaka’s recent new contract, which seems to have closed to door on his potential exit, with Roma having been strongly linked with a move this summer.

Patrick