Arsenal and Liverpool in battle for the signature of Italian star

Liverpool has become the latest club to show interest in Italian attacker, Domenico Berardi and they could spoil Arsenal’s plans to sign him.

The Express reported last week that Arsenal was looking to sign the impressive Sassuolo winger.

The Gunners remain keen to rebuild their squad and start achieving success again.

They have backed Mikel Arteta in the last few transfer windows, but his squad still needs overhauling.

Berardi is currently with the Italian national team for Euro 2020 and he has been one of their best players.

Todofichajes says Liverpool is also interested in signing him as the Reds look to bolster their attack.

They have some of the best attackers in the Premier League, but the report says they intend to add a few more players to their squad to ensure that they will remain competitive.

Sassuolo has some of Italy’s finest players and they are always willing to listen to offers for their signatures.

They have tied Berardi down to a contract until 2024 and they expect to make some good money from his sale.

They value him at €35M, but that could increase if he continues to do well at the Euros.