Arsenal and Liverpool lead the race for highly-rated young Spanish defender

Arsenal and Liverpool are currently leading the chase for highly rated centre-back Dean Huijsen, with a decision on his future expected very soon. The talented defender is being closely monitored by a number of top European clubs, but it is the Premier League duo who have emerged in pole position as talks progress behind the scenes.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid remain keen on Huijsen and are yet to be ruled out entirely. However, the current momentum appears to be with the English clubs, who are believed to have made their intentions clear as they look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the summer window.

Bayern fall behind in Huijsen pursuit

While Bayern Munich had also been in the conversation, their chances of securing Huijsen’s signature now appear slim. As reported Plettenberg, a move to the Bundesliga giants is considered unlikely at this stage, primarily due to timing and financial constraints.

To proceed with any deal for Huijsen, Bayern would need to sell players first. That has not happened yet, which has forced them to shift their focus elsewhere. As a result, attention in Munich has turned to Jonathan Tah, who is available as a free agent and therefore represents a more immediate and cost-effective solution.

Flexible payment structure could encourage bids

Huijsen’s release clause stands at £50 million, or €58 million, but there is an important detail that could influence negotiations. As previously revealed, the clause can be activated through a payment structure of three instalments. This flexibility could be an attractive option for interested clubs seeking to manage their summer spending more efficiently.

Arsenal and Liverpool are now weighing up their final approach as the defender considers his options. With Real Madrid still watching developments and Bayern moving in a different direction, it appears increasingly likely that the next stage of Huijsen’s career could be with Arsenal or Liverpool in the Premier League.

A decision is expected soon, with all eyes now on whether Arsenal or Liverpool can get the deal over the line.

