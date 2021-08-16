Arsenal and Liverpool linked midfielder ruled out for six weeks

Renato Sanches is set to miss the next six weeks of action after undergoing surgery, which could well affect his future with both Arsenal and Liverpool having been linked with his signature this summer.

The midfielder enjoyed a second successful international tournament with Portugal this summer, thoroughly impressing in a star-studded side, as well as having helped his club side Lille to the Ligue 1 title last term.

His career has already had it’s ups n downs however, after earning a big-money move to Bayern Munich, his career curtailed as he struggled to make an impact, and also struggled on loan with Swansea, but looks to be back on the up over the last year or so.

A number of clubs were believed to be eyeing his signing this summer, with Lille claimed by L’Equipe(via TeamTalk) to be in want of around £30 Million for his signature, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal all linked.

His recent injury may have put off any potential suitors however, but with his surgery claimed by Lille to have been a success, and with him now expected to return in around six weeks, he could still be an attractive prospect.

It remains to be seen whether our interest stemmed on the pre-tense that Granit Xhaka could be sold this summer, with the midfielder agreeing a new contract with Arsenal today, signalling an end to the exit rumours, but with Joe Willock’s recent exit, we could stillbe in the market for another central midfielder.

Patrick