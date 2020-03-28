Arsenal and Liverpool linked with a move for £135 million flop

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele according to Spanish media outlet AS.

Apparently, the Spanish champions are seriously considering offloading the 22-year-old who cost them a ridiculous £135.5 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele has not made the breakthrough at the Nou Camp that was expected, he is out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury and has featured on just five occasions for the senior team.

The same report also claims that Dembele is keen on a move to the Premier League which has piqued the interest of both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The report further claims that Barca is looking to recoup as much of their initial outlay as possible, well, good luck with that.

There is no chance that Barcelona will get anywhere near the £135.5 million they splashed out, Dembele is good but not that good and he is now injury-prone, one has to think they will be lucky to see a return of even half what they splashed out.

There is also the possibility that Dembele could be used as a makeweight in a deal that could see Neymar return to the Catalan giants, however, that will only happen if the player wants to move to Paris and there is no indication of that.

Arsenal may well have a role to play here, a swap deal could be done with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and so it is not out of the question that Dembele could be an Arsenal player next season.