Arsenal and Liverpool play out a tense 0-0 draw

Arsenal and Liverpool shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium this evening. The result reflected a contest that swung dramatically between the two sides and highlighted both Arsenal’s attacking intent and Liverpool’s resilience during a difficult period for the reds.
Arsenal’s early dominance fails to deliver a breakthrough
Liverpool arrived in poor form, yet the fixture offered them a chance to remind observers that they remain champions of England. Arsenal, however, set the early tone. They started the match at a relentless pace, pressing aggressively and attempting to overwhelm their opponents with intensity and movement. For the opening 25 minutes, the contest was almost entirely one-sided, with Arsenal dominating possession and territory everywhere except inside the Liverpool goal.
Despite fielding a side without a recognised striker, Liverpool adopted an extremely defensive approach that even their own supporters may not have expected. The caution was deliberate, as any space afforded to Arsenal risked allowing the Gunners to break through and cause serious damage. Liverpool absorbed sustained pressure and defended deep, focusing on organisation and discipline to survive the early onslaught.
Against the run of play, it was Liverpool who came closest to scoring before the break. Conor Bradley struck the crossbar, a moment that briefly silenced the home crowd and reminded Arsenal of the threat that remained. At half-time, the scoreline remained level, leaving both managers with plenty to address.
Momentum shifts after the interval
The second half told a very different story. When the teams returned, Liverpool quickly asserted itself and began to control the rhythm of the game. Arsenal were unexpectedly forced into chasing the ball and struggled to retain possession, while Liverpool won second balls consistently, a stark contrast to the first half.
Liverpool continued to create opportunities, and even attacking substitutions from Mikel Arteta failed to shift the balance back in Arsenal’s favour. As the match entered its final stages, tension increased. Arsenal pushed forward in search of a winner, refusing to settle for a draw, but Liverpool remained mentally strong and well organised.
In the end, Arne Slot once again avoided defeat against Arsenal, extending his record to five matches without losing to them, as both sides settled for a point after a compelling tactical battle.
I didnt see future champions anywhere on that pitch today. Totally let the occasion get to us in every single way and Liverpool and Slot handled us pretty easily at the end of the day. You can only not let City back into a title race so many times. I’ve watched Arsenal totally lose control of a season enough times to know the signs and it’s not looking good unless Arteta makes some serious changes. Enough Gyokeres, we can check his stats of basically every EPL match and a they’re simply horrendous and unjustifiable. Odegaard is not an automatic start when he plays when zero urgency. It’s not a crime to try and start a game fast! Saka’s form continues to lower, had a great chance to score today and again didnt. Defense did fine as usual besides the one bad Saliba pass, and MLS getting smoked a couple times.
Something we need to start accepting, Mikel Merino is a valid option as CF. And even in midfield and this entire squad is much better with a player like him. Jesus clearly still needs time, and Gyokeres doesnt do anything to warrant a start. The best our attack has looked this season is the spell when Merino was CF. We made it all the way to a UCL semifinal with him, time to stop discounting him just because he isn’t a flashy name. But things just can’t go on like this for our attack. Doesn’t work and January will be messy if we keep things as they are.
I beg to differ on Jesus. He is ready to start.
Let’s get him minutes in FA Cup and League Cup, I really hope he is. His defensive game from up top isn’t back yet thats for sure. His linkup play is vital and even that alone makes him more useful than Gyok.
The interchanging positional play from Merino and Eze worked very well in NLD
I’m surprised Arteta doesn’t keep that winning formula, but maybe that’s because he needs to include our captain and our most hardworking high presser in the starting line-up
we haven’t played a match as well as the NLD since. It’s been a bunch of limp performances that we’ve squeaked over the line with. Which is totally fine for a period of time, but at some point we have to show form. I thought Villa would be the turning point, but we kind of went back to being a little limp against Bounrnemouth, and today Liverpool punished us for being so lax about matches and never really playing with any sort of urgency.
This team plays too many safe passes, this team relies on taking the sting out of a match and relies on small spells of quick play That’s not what this game called for today. We have never seriously gone after a Liverpool side in I dont know how many years. We always play them with a hand break on. This is a poor LFC side and we still do the same. We couldve ran them ragged espescially in the first half but it never really happened. You’d expect Saka to be beating Kerez all match but he just stopped taking those risks.
Yup, Arteta lacked the guts to use riskier tactics against the severely crippled Liverpool
I believe he wanted to analyze Slot’s setup first in the first half before pouncing in the last thirty minutes of the game, but I think he made wrong attacker substitutions
@Gai as good as Arteta is technically, his decision making at times when it matters most can be a suspect. While wait long before bringing on Madueke & Matinelli? Liverpool dominated in Second half Merino could have come in as extra body to help in midfield and challenge aerially in the box.
This game was an opportunity lost by Arteta and his Boys widen the gap at the top.
Slot got his tactics right to play combertive DM in the absence of his main CF but Arteta delayed his own substitutiin
If Madueke replaced Trossard, he could’ve gotten more time to make crosses and run as a conventional LW
I agree about Merino. If he replaced Odegaard, he could’ve worked with Eze again to confuse Van Dijk and Konate
This has to be the final straw for Goykeres. Let him use the EFL or FA cup to get his confidence. He was simply minus 1. Out team and manager lacks the bravery. No one taking shots, hardly any diagonal balls… Just safe short side passes which don’t cut it. And that has to be on the manager. You see why a Nwaneri will not get games. The fans in the stadium deserve a refund… Paying so much to watch such a tepid display.
Based on our 26 EPL goals in the second halves of the games so far, which is the highest second-half goal tally among EPL teams, Arteta and the coaches prefer to wait until the last thirty minutes before switching to riskier tactics
Unfortunately, the waiting strategy didn’t work. Arsenal were too cautious and played too safe against the heavily depleted Liverpool
It’s going to be difficult to maintain the six-point lead since we’ve still got seventeen EPL games to play, but our league rivals are also not in good condition. Hopefully they’ll also keep getting bad results
Havertz should return as soon as possible, because we need another threat in attacking set-pieces. Gyokeres is simply not good enough aerially nor can he offer good playmaking/ technical skills to create chances for his teammate
What an absolute masterclass in self-sabotage. We played scared, rolled out the red carpet, and politely invited Liverpool to attack us. Brilliant stuff. Funny thing is, aside from the scoreline, we actually showed more fight in the first leg.
If the roles were reversed and Liverpool were flying while we were stuck in the mess they’re currently in, they’d have wiped the floor with us. No mercy. But us? We specialize in playing down to the opposition and turning their bad form into a confidence booster.
Every single season we have this type of game where other title challengers slip up and we’re handed a golden opportunity on a silver platter. And every single season, we respond by tripping over our own feet.
Other than the luxury of not losing, there was absolutely nothing positive to take from that performance. Classic.
Arsenal do need a goalscoring centerforward. A typical example of how we need someone who seeks out chances in front of goal. Noni Madueke had an excellent cross, where he goes to the back line behind the defenders and passes a perfect ball in front of goal, but no one seeks out the ball. Arsenal seem drained of strength. Why did Arteta not rotate a bit earlier, when everybody can see that Arsenal don’t have the strength to be aggressive and challenging. I would have liked to have had Madueke on the pitch sooner. Saka was completely gone in the second half. Worrying, I must say. A “déjà vu”
That was a disappointing second half display TBH. Too direct to create real chances, rather giving away possession of the ball. I can’t believe we moved like that. Anyway on to the next.
We can win the league but Odegaard and Zubimendi need to be replaced in midfield. Based on today’s play you can see that Merino is under appreciated.
What a disappointment after the fanfare at the start. The men didn’t cometh after all.
Lots to like about the first half as Liverpool barely got a sniff although we couldn’t break them down. I’m not sure I’d blame Gyokeres tonight. He didn’t get much in the way of service and he did try to make space
Second half was embarrassing and a draw was lucky.
Disappointing. But not time to over react.
I don’t want to sound like the president in Mars Attacks, who when Congress is destroyed, reassures the nation in an address that two thirds of government was still firmly in place delivering the services the people voted for, but, we might have allowed ourselves to over hype the “Liverpool there for the taking” thing, whilst three of Liverpools cutting edge forward players were missing, Dyke, solarzball, macalister, kerkez, Alison, Wertz etc is still a side full of world class players, who turned up and put in a performance tonight. That was still a strong Liverpool eleven.
After their wobble, Liverpool ten unbeaten, with 5 clean sheets. Liverpool won more of the duels tonight than most sides against us this season, particularly when we took fullbacks and defenders on, and when Liverpool needed to duel to hold the ball. Arsenal needed to carry and pass better to have earned a win. But where we have come to think Arsenal are best side around this season, we need to see tonight’s struggle more often in second half of season to change our own and pundits mind about how good we are and can be. Unlike previous seasons, our fixtures in March, April, May is a good run in, unlike previous seasons we do have squad depth.
Liverpools defeat at Mancy rankles Slot, and City still need to go there. After 8th of February we might find ourselves 9 points clear or more, if we can win our next 4.
I’m not really bothered about cups, it’s only prem fixtures and results that matter to me. However, Liverpool have bested us twice this season, but this might not be the last time we meet them, we may get another chance before this ones done to prove we can best them.
Luis Skelly should go on loan to develop. He was very poor today. He offered nothing
Abul,
Not only Skelly all the 5 who came on in the 2nd half contributed almost nothing. Awful subs. Eze esp needs to know how Arteta deals with some who call themselves super stars like Auba Ozil Laca Guenduzi.
Skelly needs to be playing regular football to get back into his best rhythm.
And I’m not alone in thinking he could do a job in any of the three midfield roles.
We should use the returning Havertz as left back rather than Skelly. Havertz is a left back superstar in my understanding.
Arteta is not Guardiola or Klopp.
Cornell,
Klopp’s record is just reachable even within one season though he stayed almost a decade.
At some point Zubimendi was our weak link. Bc he has no competition he sometimes goes to sleep. Noorgaard should rotate him. He feels too comfortable
It was a tense 0-0 draw because Arsenal made it look tense. As I said in the previous post, Arsenal’s first half approach was too conservative, too pensive, and too slow showing no urgency whatsoever. Don’t know what it is with Arsenal,,,, they seem to be allergic to playing one touch, two touch football, and playing first time crosses into the box. Opposing teams that adapt the low block system will never feel threatened or under pressure when the opposing side (Arsenal) play non urgent 5 touch, 6 touch football and taking a dozen touches to put in a cross. This was the match to take it to a wounded Liverpool. The way Arsenal played in the first half firing blanks, gave Liverpool the confidence to come at Arsenal in the second half. You can’t blame the weather because it was the same for both sides. As for Miles-Lewis-Skelly, well he’s a walking disaster, an accident waiting to happen. His positioning as a defender is woeful. I hope Post Traumatic Stress isn’t
creeping it’s ugly head into the Arsenal players. 17 matches remaining. Too early to start getting the gitters. I wasn’t expecting to be served up this shit show that Arsenal put on display. Some will make up excuses for that display,, but I expect more. This should have been a statement match to put Manchester City and Aston Villa under more pressure
I’m not worried even though it wasn’t a great performance. Realistically Man City are our only rivals and the way they are currently playing means they will definitely drop more points. The crucial game will be at the Etihad and if we don’t lose I believe the title will be ours at long last.
All it takes is for Haaland to find form again and they can go on a long run. He has small rough patches of form every year then goes back to scoring every game. City are 100% in this title race, and 6 point gap is nothing to them.
Havertz will be back in next game to replace Gyokeres who has frankly been woeful. Saka was outstanding in first half but lost his way in the second. Pass of the match was Zubimendi to Madueke, 60 plus yards, what a pass. Lewis-Skelly was a disaster waiting to happen. One good thing, we didn’t lose.
Arsenal have title winning defence. They don’t have a title winning attack.
Is that going to be enough? We have to wait and see.
I had a feeling we would draw this match. Being 8 points clear at this point would have been too good to be true.
This is a reality check especially for some of our fans who are over-confident that we will win the league.
The league is still pretty much open as it stands.
The positive is we did not lose and we are still on top with 6 points clear.
Hopefully, the boys go back to the drawing board, improve and then try and go on a pretty good winning streak.
Now, it’s over to Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday.
We should rest some of our first team players, play well and get a win in that game and move to the next round.
A draw is fine. In the next 4 weeks city go away to united and spurs I’d expect them to drop a couple of points.
If we can beat forest , united and especially Leeds away this month (the toughest of these 3 games). Our 6 points gap with only increase.
Key week coming up, the most important thing is to not loose any players to injury in the league and FA cup games and rotate well.
I agree City will drop points
In Feb I think they got Liverpool and Newcastle away but equally we won’t win all our games
It’s how we deal with pressure