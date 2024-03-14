Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, given his impressive form this season.

The Egyptian forward has garnered attention from several top European clubs, including Arsenal, as they seek to bolster their squad.

Marmoush’s notable performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, with ten goals and six assists in 20 league games this season, have caught the eye of Arsenal, who see him as a potential asset.

However, according to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal faces competition in their pursuit of Marmoush, with Liverpool also expressing interest in securing his services.

Liverpool, who are expected to be active in the transfer market as they search for a new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, have identified Marmoush as a potential target.

With Liverpool possessing both financial resources and a strong reputation, they are poised to present stiff competition to Arsenal in the race for Marmoush’s signature.

Marmoush is having a fine season and will continue to attract suitors, so we have to act fast to add him to our squad by the end of the campaign.

