Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for coveted Bundesliga winger

Donyell Malen could get a second chance to play for Arsenal as the Gunners are reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

Malen was with Arsenal between 2015 and 2017 before he left to join PSV in search of first-team opportunities.

That decision paid off, as he excelled at the Dutch club and earned a move to Borussia Dortmund.

He has remained one of the most impressive wingers in Europe since his move to Germany in 2021 and is now eyeing a move to another club.

An exclusive report on Caught Offside claims Arsenal wants to add him to their squad, and the Gunners are competing with Liverpool to sign him.

The Reds also like his profile, and their new manager, Arne Slot, appears to be a fan of the former PSV ace.

Both clubs are considering making an offer for him in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see which of them secures his signature before the transfer window closes.

Malen has had a good career since he left us to play more often and might be a good buy if we add him to our group again.

However, for us to make the move, he has to prove to be better than our current options.

