Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for La liga forward

Arsenal is expected to continue strengthening its squad in the upcoming transfer window and could once again look towards Real Sociedad for reinforcements. The Gunners have developed a solid relationship with the Spanish club, which has already yielded positive results in recent seasons.

Twelve months ago, Arsenal secured the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder has proven to be a reliable and effective addition to the squad. Despite speculation at the time that his midfield partner, Martin Zubimendi, might also make the switch to the Emirates, the club was unable to afford a double signing. As a result, only Merino made the move.

Zubimendi Still Tipped to Join

Zubimendi, however, continues to be linked with a transfer to North London. Arsenal remains interested in the midfielder and could look to bring him in during this window. With the Gunners keen to bolster their midfield options even further, his name is expected to feature prominently in ongoing recruitment discussions.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to another player from the Basque side. Arsenal is reportedly eyeing Takefusa Kubo as a potential addition to their attacking ranks.

Kubo Adds to Arsenal’s Growing Sociedad Interest

According to reports in Spain, as cited by Sport Witness, the Gunners are interested in the Japanese winger, who has impressed at Real Sociedad since joining them in 2022. Having spent part of his youth career at Real Madrid, Kubo has developed into a dynamic and technically gifted forward, known for troubling defences with his agility and creativity.

Kubo’s style of play could complement Arsenal’s existing attacking options, though he is not yet the prolific goal scorer the club might ideally target. Nevertheless, there is a belief that he could enhance his productivity under the guidance of Arsenal’s coaching staff and by playing alongside higher-calibre teammates.

Arsenal is not alone in its pursuit, with Liverpool also reportedly monitoring the winger. The competition for his signature could prove intense, but Arsenal’s established relationship with Real Sociedad may work in their favour.

Should Kubo join the Gunners, he would become the third player to make the move from Sociedad in recent times, underlining the increasingly fruitful connection between the two clubs.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…