Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for Premier League defender

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly as he approaches the end of his contract.

Kelly has been an integral player for Bournemouth over the years and possesses the ability to excel at Arsenal.

Several top clubs are keeping an eye on him and are ready to offer him a deal once his spell at Bournemouth concludes.

He has previously been linked with moves to AC Milan and Juventus, but Arsenal’s main competition for his signature could come from within the Premier League.

An exclusive report on Caught Offside claims that Liverpool is also interested in securing his signature and will challenge Arsenal for his services.

If Kelly prefers to play for one of England’s traditionally big clubs, it’s likely he will choose between Arsenal and Liverpool, making the Reds a real threat to the Gunners.

Kelly is destined to play for a much bigger club and might be a better option to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian’s defending remains unreliable and Kelly could solve that problem for us if we add him to our group in the summer.

To win the race, we need to act fast and offer him a very good deal to make him pick us.

