Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for Premier League defender

Mikel Arteta does not favour Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares, so he intends to offload both players at the end of the season.

This season, Arsenal has faced challenges with having only Zinchenko as their main left-back, and the Ukrainian likely needs support in that role.

They are expected to address this in the summer, and one potential addition could be Wolve’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has established himself as a fine left-back in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is among his serious suitors. However, they face competition from Liverpool, who also has an interest in the Algerian.

Both clubs will compete for his signature at the end of the season, making it an intriguing race to watch.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been in fantastic form down the left for Wolves and seems like a player that can be useful to us.

Liverpool’s interest also confirms that he is a good player, and we expect him to do well at a bigger club like ours.

